American Airlines Is Bringing Back Alcohol

The federal mask mandate for airline passengers expires on April 18, and while it's not clear whether it will be extended, American Airlines has decided that's the right day to bring back alcohol service. The move will make American, while is also bringing back food, the last major US carrier to restore alcohol service in coach cabins, reports USA Today. The airline, which suspended alcohol sales early in the pandemic, reinstated booze in first and business classes in May last year, but it dropped plans to resume service in the main cabin after a rise in attacks on flight attendants, many of which involved disputes over mask-wearing.

Southwest Airlines resumed alcohol service earlier this year, though the flight attendants' union slammed the move as "unsafe and irresponsible." American says alcohol service will be available on flights longer than 250 miles, and buy-on-board food will be available on flights longer than 1,500 miles. A spokeswoman tells CNBC that alcohol prices will be the same as pre-pandemic, with servings of spirits and wine at $9 and beer at $8.