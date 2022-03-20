The Batman Holds Steady at the Top

(Newser) – The Batman is still going strong three weeks into its theatrical run, with a tight grip on the top spot at the box office. Robert Pattinson's debut as the Dark Knight earned an additional $36.8 million over the weekend, according to studio estimates Sunday. It also slid past the $300 million mark ahead of projections, the AP reports. The Warner Bros. film is the highest-grossing movie of 2022 and the second highest since the beginning of the pandemic, behind only Spider-Man: No Way Home. The Batman also picked up $49.1 million internationally this weekend, bringing its global total to $598.1 million. The only place the film seems to be stumbling is China, where it earned $12.1 million in its first weekend. But about 43% of cinemas in China are closed due to the pandemic.

Marketplace competition for The Batman has been slim. The biggest competitor this weekend was the anime Jujutsu Kaisen 0, which was released by Crunchyroll and Funimation and took in an estimated $17.7 million in its first weekend in North America, where it played on 2,748 screens. The Japanese film is based on a best-selling manga and available to watch dubbed or with subtitles. "Fans made this movie a big hit this weekend," said Paul Dergarabedian of Comscore. "It shows how passionate fans of anime are and how beautiful these films are when presented on the big screen."

Below are estimated ticket sales for Friday through Sunday at US and Canadian theaters, according to Comscore. Final domestic figures will be released Monday.

