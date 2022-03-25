(Newser) – A tweet from Ice-T this week prompted immediate concern from those reading it—until they got to the end of the post and realized the 64-year-old rapper and Law and Order: SVU actor was making a pointed joke about a timely topic. "I was robbed at a gas station in NJ last night," began the Thursday tweet. The harrowing-sounding tale continued, "After my hands stopped trembling..I managed to call the cops and they were quick to respond and calmed me down..... My money is gone." Then, the kicker: "The police asked me if I knew who did it..I said yes.. it was pump number 9." Ice-T was simply snarking on high gas prices around the nation, which NJ.com notes has led some to resort to "unique methods" of stealing fuel.

A man who works at his family's car dealership in Neillsville, Wis., for example, recently found holes drilled into a Jeep's gas tank while he was servicing the vehicle, per CNN. Other reported incidents have involved a device on a gas pump at a North Carolina station that allowed users to circumvent the payment process, as well as a minivan with a trap door that parked over a Houston gas station's underground fuel tank, slowly sucking up gas over the span of three days. The news outlet cites a gas station owner in Duncanville, Texas, who says he's had $27,000 worth of gas stolen from him over the past several months, though he doesn't want to say exactly how.

At any rate, Ice-T's tweet hit a nerve and led to predictable Twitter reaction, per HuffPost. "Congratulations, ICE T, you have officially joined Boomer Facebook," wrote one fan of the rapper's dad joke. Some claimed they knew the tweet had to be false, considering the source. "You had me concerned until the hands trembling part," one fan laughed. Still others didn't appreciate Ice-T's attempt at being relatable. "I hate when millionaires pretend to be one of us for clout," one miffed poster sniffed. In non-laughing matters, the average national price for gas as of Friday hovered at $4.24 per gallon, per AAA. (Read more Ice-T stories.)