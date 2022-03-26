Shoppers Run as Gunfire Erupts in Mall

(Newser) – A shooting at a suburban Chicago shopping mall left one man dead and two other people wounded, including a teenage girl, while shoppers ran for cover, police said. A person of interest was taken into custody after the Friday night shooting at the Fashion Outlets of Chicago mall in Rosemont, a village just northwest of the city, Rosemont police said. Police did not release a motive for the shooting that happened just after 7pm near the mall's indoor food court, but they said it was an "isolated incident" and possibly a targeted attack, the AP reports.

The Cook County medical examiner's office identified the man who died as Joel Valdes, 20. A 15-year-old girl who was shot in the right wrist was hospitalized, said Sgt. Joe Balogh of the Rosemont Public Safety Department. The third person who was shot ran away or "escaped," Rosemont spokesman Gary Mack said. Balogh said that while two assailants fled in a car, authorities evacuated and searched the mall. Witnesses in the mall said they heard gunfire and saw people rushing for the exit, per WLS. "We heard four gunshots rapidly and within minutes, we just ran," said Maria Salgado, who works at the Gucci store.

Luis Elijio said he and his family, including his 5-month-old daughter, were shopping at a store in the mall when a women opened the store's doors and screamed, "They’re shooting!" An employee locked the doors, and people inside retreated to the back of the store, Elijio said. "And right after that I heard what sounded like an automatic weapon," he said. Police said they recovered a firearm. The mall reopened after noon Saturday. (Read more mall shooting stories.)