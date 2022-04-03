Morbius Opening Isn't Typical for Marvel

Jared Leto film wins weekend despite poor reviews
By Newser Editors and Wire Services
Posted Apr 3, 2022 2:10 PM CDT
Morbius Opening Isn't Typical for Marvel
This image released by Sony Pictures shows Jared Leto in a scene from "Morbius."   (Jay Maidment/Sony Pictures via AP)

(Newser) – Sony Pictures' Marvel adaptation Morbius landed with dismal reviews but still managed to debut with $39.1 million in ticket sales, according to studio estimates Sunday. That was enough to easily hand the film, which stars Jared Leto as a vampire-transforming biochemist, the top spot at the box office—even though it was an uncharacteristically low debut for a Marvel movie. Sony's last movie to launch a Marvel character, 2018's Venom, opened in 2018 with double the ticket sales. But then, the AP reports, Morbius drew unusually bad reviews for a Marvel release.

On Rotten Tomatoes, it sits with easily the worst score for a Marvel film at 17% fresh. Forecasts had ranged closer to a $50 million opening weekend for Morbius. "This is a weak opening by Marvel's exceptional standard for launching a new superhero series," said David A. Gross, who runs the consulting firm Franchise Entertainment Research. "The weekend figure is well below average for a Marvel first episode, and below average compared with a DC Comics new series, as well." Still, Morbius, delayed several times by the pandemic, was budgeted somewhat modestly for a comic-book film, costing $75 million to produce.

Below are estimated ticket sales for Friday through Sunday at US and Canadian theaters, according to Comscore. Final domestic figures will be released Monday.

  1. Morbius, $39.1 million.
  2. The Lost City, $14.8 million.
  3. The Batman, $10.8 million.
  4. Uncharted, $3.6 million.
  5. Jujutsu Kaisen 0, $1.9 million.
  6. RRR, $1.6 million.
  7. Spider-Man: No Way Home, $1.4 million.
  8. Dog, $1.3 million.
  9. X, $1 million.
  10. Everything Everywhere All at Once, $1 million.
