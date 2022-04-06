Trial Begins for 'How to Murder Your Husband' Writer

(Newser) – That a novelist who once wrote an essay titled "How to Murder Your Husband" was accused of doing that very thing led to a sea of headlines in 2018. More than three years later, Nancy Crampton Brophy is on trial in the June 2, 2018, death of husband Daniel Brophy. But as KGW reports, a judge on Monday ruled the essay couldn't be used as evidence, citing its age, that it was written for a writing seminar, and its prejudicial nature. More on the trial in Oregon's Multnomah County Circuit Court:

The accusation: Chef Daniel Brophy, 63, was shot dead at the Oregon Culinary Institute early one morning while preparing for the workday. There were no security cameras, and nothing was stolen from Brophy. His wife was arrested that September; traffic cameras allegedly captured her minivan in the area at the right time. Senior Deputy DA Shawn Overstreet says she would have had 13 minutes to carry out the murder.