9 Shot at South Carolina Nightclub

(Newser) – Authorities in South Carolina are investigating a shooting at a nightclub early Sunday that wounded at least nine people. It was the second mass shooting in the state and the third in the nation during the Easter holiday weekend, the AP reports. No one was reported killed in the violence at Cara's Lounge in Hampton County, roughly 80 miles west of Charleston, according to an email from South Carolina's State Law Enforcement Division, which is investigating the shooting. A phone call to the nightclub was not answered. CNN reports the club was hosting an Easter event when the shooting took place.