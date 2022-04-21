Latest Testimony at Kardashian Trial Involves a Gingerbread House

(Newser) – A smashed gingerbread house, a phone cord wrapped around the neck and a gun grabbed from a nightstand were at the center of disputed testimony Wednesday in a trial over former reality television star Blac Chyna's lawsuit against the Kardashian family. During all-day testimony in a Los Angeles courtroom, Chyna said she wrapped the charging cord around then-fiancé Rob Kardashian's neck and grabbed his always-unloaded gun in jest on an evening in 2016 when the two were celebrating the renewal of their reality show, Rob & Chyna. She said she later got justifiably angry when their all-night celebration went sour because of his jealous accusations, the AP reports. “I smashed a gingerbread house, because I was really upset," she said. "Then I damaged a TV.”

The lawyer for the four Kardashian women who are defendants in the case cast all the events as displays of anger and aggression that made them frightened for their son and brother. “You’re saying to the jury that you stood behind him with a phone cord and wrapped it around his neck, and that was a joke?” attorney Michael G. Rhodes said. “Yes,” answered Chyna, who generally remained composed under heated questioning. Rhodes later asked, “Grabbing a gun is funny?” “It was a joke,” she said. “To you,” Rhodes replied. “To him too," Chyna said. Asked by the defense attorney, “What on Earth possesses you to grab a gun?” she replied, “He was already messing with it, that’s why I grabbed it, I was being funny while he was on FaceTime with his friends.”

Under questioning from her own attorney, Lynne Ciani, Chyna described the gleeful celebration they had on Dec. 14 when the Keeping Up With the Kardashians spinoff was greenlit for a second season. “It was exciting, we were throwing money and having fun, being silly,” Chyna said. She testified that she ripped Rob Kardashian's shirt, “from us like playing and trying to not be sexy and take the shirt off, but just doing silly stuff with my fiancé.” Later, he was playing video games and ignoring her when she wrapped the cord around his neck, she said. “I came up behind him, doing that jokingly,” she testified, "to get his attention.” She testified that neither slept that night, and on the morning of the 15th, Rob grabbed her phone, shut himself in a closet and searched for signs of communication with other men. She then smashed the gingerbread house and TV, but pressed by the defense, she denied she ever went beyond damaged property.