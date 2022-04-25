Princess Bride Star Bitten 'Not by a ROUS But a Rattlesnake'

(Newser) – Actor Cary Elwes was airlifted to UCLA Medical Center this weekend after he was bitten by a rattlesnake. According to TMZ, the Princess Bride star "required immediate medical attention” because "people around him felt it was a life-threatening injury." Sources did not say he was working in the garden of his home in Malibu at the time, per the Daily Mirror. He is expected to make a full recovery. On Monday, Elwes tweeted a photo of his bitten finger. "Bit not by a ROUS but a rattlesnake," Elwes said, referring to the "Rodents of Unusual Size" from Princess Bride.

Elwes thanked medical staff and the LA County Fire Department. "Am recovering well thanks to all these wonderful folk," he said. The incident comes just days after director Zack Snyder released the first images from the set of the new Netflix movie Rebel Moon, which began filming last week. Elwes has a role in the sci-fi action film. Snyder says the project started as a "dark Star Wars pitch," per Bounding Into Comics, but it has taken on a life of its own, which Snyder hopes will be the basis of a new “universe.” Production is expected to wrap in November.

This isn't the first time the 59-year-old has been injured. TMZ notes that Elwes was “famously injured and hospitalized” on the set of Princess Bride, when a staged knock-out sequence turned into the real thing. He also broke his toe later in the production and "was hobbling around through much of the shoot." (Read more Princess Bride stories.)