Rob Kardashian Describes Dreadful Night With Blac Chyna

(Newser) – Rob Kardashian testified Wednesday that he feared for his life on a night in 2016 when his then-fiancée Blac Chyna pointed a gun at his head, pulled a phone-charging cable around his neck, and repeatedly hit him with a metal rod while under the influence of substances. "She strangled me, she put a gun to my head twice, she was on cocaine and alcohol," Kardashian said, his voice rising nearly to a shout in a Los Angeles courtroom as Chyna's attorney Lynne Ciani sought to cast doubt on the attack and its severity, reports the AP.

During an emotional and contentious hour on the stand, Rob Kardashian grew angry when Ciani asked him why photos and video from the days that followed didn't show any marks on him, despite his testimony that she had hit him repeatedly with a 6-foot metal rod. "Did you have as much as a Band-Aid on you?" the attorney asked. "I just told you it didn’t leave a mark on my face!" Rob Kardashian said. "And the gun to my head two different times during the night didn’t leave a mark to my temple!” Kris Jenner and Kim Kardashian watched the testimony from the front row of the gallery, and had no visible reaction.

Chyna testified earlier in the trial that she was never violent toward Rob Kardashian. She said that on the night of Dec. 14 and the morning of Dec. 15, 2016, the couple had been celebrating the news that Rob & Chyna was getting a second season. The all-night celebration turned into a bitter fight by morning, when he took her phone and shut himself in a closet, looking for evidence of communications with other men, she said. She testified that earlier in the evening, she had wrapped a phone-charging cord around Rob Kardashian’s neck playfully because he was ignoring her, and picked up a gun he kept around, always unloaded, from a nightstand as a joke.

Chyna is suing Rob Kardashian's mother Kris Jenner and sisters Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian and Kylie Jenner, alleging they spread false reports of her assaulting him in order to have her Keeping Up With the Kardashians spinoff Rob & Chyna canceled and ruin her reality TV career. Rob Kardashian is not a defendant in this trial. Chyna's allegations against him, stemming from the same incidents, will get a separate trial when this one is done. (Read more Blac Chyna stories.)