Liam Neeson Film Can't Catch The Bad Guys

(Newser) – The DreamWorks animated heist movie The Bad Guys was the top film in US and Canada theaters for the second straight weekend, according to studio estimates Sunday, while the latest Liam Neeson thriller suggested the actor's particular set of skills may be wearing thin with audiences. The Bad Guys, distributed by Universal Pictures, made $16.1 million in ticket sales in its second weekend, holding well with only a 33% drop from last weekend, the AP reports. The film, adapted from Aaron Blabey's kids' graphic novel, has helped reignite family moviegoing.

April moviegoing was largely dominated by Paramount Pictures' Sonic the Hedgehog 2—which stayed in second place with $11.4 million, bringing its cumulative total to $160.9 million—and The Bad Guys, with $44.4 million in two weeks. The latest Neeson thriller, Memory, on the other hand, was mostly forgotten by moviegoers. The Open Road-Briarcliffe Entertainment R-rated release launched with an estimated $3.1 million in 2,555 locations. That's much in line with the last few films starring Neeson. In the past two years, Blacklight (a $3.5 million debut), Honest Thief ($4.1 million) and The Marksman ($3.1 million) all opened similarly.

Below are estimated ticket sales for Friday through Sunday at US and Canadian theaters, according to Comscore. Final domestic figures will be released Monday.

