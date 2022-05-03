(Newser) – The thunder wasn't rolling, but the earth was shaking at a Garth Brooks concert over the weekend, at least according to a campus seismograph. The Biloxi Sun Herald reports that on Saturday evening, at Louisiana State University's Tiger Stadium, the din of the crowd was "deafening," and the "furor" so intense, that while the country star was performing his hit "Callin' Baton Rouge" it actually registered as an earthquake. WAFB reports that fans sang along with Brooks "word for "word" during the song, and that a seismograph recorded the commotion from one of the buildings on campus.

"Is somebody at @lsu running the seismograph for when he plays Callin' BR, or..." someone joked on Twitter, to which LSU promptly replied, "Actually...yes," with a link to the page for the machine LSU affectionately calls "The Shake." The university notes that the stadium can hold up to 100,000 people, which helps explain how things got quite so powerful during the sold-out show. "Callin' Baton Rouge" is a local favorite that's often heard at LSU games and at bars during last call, per the Sun Herald. Brooks himself gave a thumbs-up after the show, tweeting, "LSU...tonight was better than my wildest dreams !!!!" Watch his earth-shaking performance here.