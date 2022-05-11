Lawsuit: Thousands Were Hurt at Astroworld

(Newser) – Thousands of concertgoers were injured at the Astroworld festival in Houston last fall, a new court filing says. Lawyers handling a combined lawsuit said 732 people signed onto the suit received injuries that required "extensive medical treatment" during the crowd surge, reports ABC News. And 1,649 other claimants had injuries that prompted "less extensive medical treatment," according to the filing, which says injuries to another 2,540 people suing are still being assessed. Numbers that high have not been reported previously. Ten people were killed.

The court document did not provide definitions for the categories of injuries. For instance, the filing doesn't specify whether mental and emotional damage is included, per the Hollywood Reporter. It says the filing will be updated as needed. Hundreds of lawsuits initially were filed over the case but have been combined into one. Monday's filing says there were 4,932 victims in all. The defendants include rapper Travis Scott, who headlined the show; Live Nation, the festival's promoter; and other companies. The defendants have not yet answered Monday's filing. The crowd surged forward when Scott took the stage, causing people to be trampled. Houston Police and a congressional committee are investigating.