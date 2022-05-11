Lawsuit: Thousands Were Hurt at Astroworld

Injuries to more than 700 last fall required extensive treatment: court filing
By Bob Cronin,  Newser Staff
Posted May 11, 2022 4:39 PM CDT
4.9K People Were Hurt at Astroworld, Filing Says
Two people who knew a person killed at the Houston Astroworld concert embrace at a memorial on last November.   (AP Photo/Robert Bumsted, File)

(Newser) – Thousands of concertgoers were injured at the Astroworld festival in Houston last fall, a new court filing says. Lawyers handling a combined lawsuit said 732 people signed onto the suit received injuries that required "extensive medical treatment" during the crowd surge, reports ABC News. And 1,649 other claimants had injuries that prompted "less extensive medical treatment," according to the filing, which says injuries to another 2,540 people suing are still being assessed. Numbers that high have not been reported previously. Ten people were killed.

The court document did not provide definitions for the categories of injuries. For instance, the filing doesn't specify whether mental and emotional damage is included, per the Hollywood Reporter. It says the filing will be updated as needed. Hundreds of lawsuits initially were filed over the case but have been combined into one. Monday's filing says there were 4,932 victims in all. The defendants include rapper Travis Scott, who headlined the show; Live Nation, the festival's promoter; and other companies. The defendants have not yet answered Monday's filing. The crowd surged forward when Scott took the stage, causing people to be trampled. Houston Police and a congressional committee are investigating. (Read more Astroworld stories.)

We use cookies. By Clicking "OK" or any content on this site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. Read more in our privacy policy.
Get the news faster.
Tap to install our app.
X
Install the Newser News app
in two easy steps:
1. Tap in your navigation bar.
2. Tap to Add to Home Screen.

X