US Road Deaths Surged 10.5% Last Year

THe NHTSA says it was the deadlest year since 2005
By Newser Editors and Wire Services
Posted May 17, 2022 2:45 PM CDT
The scene of a fatal car crash June 2, 2021, in Tulsa, Okla.   (Tanner Laws/Tulsa World via AP, File)

(Newser) – Nearly 43,000 people were killed on US roads last year, the highest number in 16 years as Americans returned to the highways after the pandemic forced many to stay at home. The 10.5% jump over 2020 numbers was the largest percentage increase since the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration began its fatality data collection system in 1975, the AP reports. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg said America faces a crisis on its roads. The safety administration urged state and local governments, drivers, and safety advocates to join in an effort to reverse the rising death trend.

Preliminary figures released Tuesday by the agency show that 42,915 people died in traffic crashes last year, up from 38,824 in 2020. Final figures will be released in the fall. Americans drove about 325 billion miles last year, 11.2% higher than in 2020, which contributed to the increase. The NHTSA has blamed reckless driving behavior for increases during the pandemic, citing behavioral research showing that speeding and traveling without a seat belt have been higher. Before 2019, the number of fatalities had fallen for three straight years. (Overdoses killed more than 107,000 Americans last year.)

