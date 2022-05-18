US Women's Soccer Team Finally Gets Its Equal Pay

(Newser) – The US Soccer Federation reached milestone agreements to pay its men's and women's teams equally, making the American national governing body the first in the sport to promise both sexes matching money. The federation announced separate collective bargaining agreements (CBAs) that run through December 2028 with the unions for both national teams on Wednesday, ending years of often acrimonious negotiations. Perhaps the biggest sticking point was World Cup prize money, which is based on how far a team advances in the tournament.

While the US women have been successful on the international stage with back-to-back World Cup titles, Sports Illustrated points out that their 2019 Women’s World Cup win netted them $4 million; the men's team didn't qualify for the 2018 World Cup, but had they done so and exited in the first round, they would have received $8 million. The CBAs include what Sports Illustrated calls "an unprecedented provision" to merge and then split the World Cup prize money doled out by FIFA.

The AP has this quote from US forward Margaret Purce: "I feel a lot of pride for the girls who are going to see this growing up, and recognize their value rather than having to fight for it. However, my dad always told me that you don’t get rewarded for doing what you’re supposed to do—and paying men and women equally is what you’re supposed to do. So I’m not giving out any gold stars, but I’m grateful for this accomplishment and for all the people who came together to make it so." Here are some of the terms included in the agreements, per the AP: