(Newser) – As more details emerge on Tuesday's mass shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, where the death toll has been updated to include 19 children and two adults, the Houston Chronicle reports that the National Rifle Association's annual meeting is set to take place a few hours away this weekend. The gathering at Houston's George R. Brown Convention Center, set to take place Thursday through Sunday, is expected to draw 55,000 people, according to the government firm that operates the center. Among the Republicans scheduled to speak are Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, Sens. Ted Cruz and John Cornyn, and Rep. Dan Crenshaw, as well as former President Trump. "Make plans now to join fellow Second Amendment patriots for a freedom-filled weekend for the entire family as we celebrate Freedom, Firearms, and the Second Amendment!" the group's website reads. Some, including Democratic Texas Rep. Sheila Lee, are calling on the NRA to cancel the event. "It's not the time," she noted Tuesday. More on the shooting:

A congressman's rage: Democratic Rep. Ruben Gallego of Arizona had a curt message for the firearms group, per the Daily Beast. "F--- you @NRA," the US Marine combat veteran tweeted Tuesday evening. Gallego also responded angrily to a news report about Cruz noting that some were trying to "politicize" the shooting and push for new gun-safety laws. "F--- you @tedcruz you care about a fetus but you will let our children get slaughtered," Gallego wrote. "Just get your ass to Cancun. You are useless."