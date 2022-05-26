(Newser) – More than four years after its last huge demonstration in support of gun safety, March for Our Lives is rallying the masses again. "June 11, mark your calendar," the advocacy group tweeted Wednesday, announcing its plans for a nationwide protest in the wake of this week's mass shooting in Uvalde, Texas, that killed 19 students and two teachers. Per the youth-led movement's website, a main protest is set for Washington, DC, on that day, while smaller rallies can be found throughout the country, reports Axios.

"Together, we rose up 4 years ago. 1 million of us demanded change," the organization posted online. "We built a movement. We voted for new leaders. And the gun deaths increased." The group formed soon after the Parkland, Fla., mass shooting in 2018 and pulled together a rally in March of that year that was one of the largest against gun violence ever, per the Hill. The outlet notes that among the offshoot rallies planned are ones in San Francisco and Greenville, SC, as well as one in front of an NRA event this week in Houston.

In the days leading up to the June 11 rally, activists will also descend upon the Capitol for meetings with elected officials to make demands such as universal background checks and bans on assault weapons. "Our message and ask is simple: No longer will we be held hostage by our lawmakers and no longer will we tolerate feeling unsafe in our communities," the group notes on its site. "Our hearts are broken for the lives lost in Texas," Serena Rodrigues, the organization's national coordinator, said this week, per WPBF. "The cycle, it just continues to happen time and time again. And we have to ask our lawmakers, 'Do our lives mean nothing to you?'"