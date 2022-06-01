He Broke a Bungee-Jump Record Shockingly Fast

(Newser) – In 2017, Mike Heard of New Zealand set a world record for most bungee jumps over 24 hours with an impressive 430. Now, a Frenchman has made that hair-raising stunt look rather mild, topping Heard's record in just over 12 hours. After a 50-minute rest, 44-year-old Francois-Marie Dibon went on to rack up a total 765 jumps over the day's 1,440 minutes, which concluded Wednesday morning, easily setting a new world record as confirmed by a Guinness World Records judge, the Guardian reports.

Judge Joanne Brent said it was "inspiring" to watch each jump from a 130-foot-tall bridge in the Scottish town of Pitlochry, per the Guardian. Dibon, who lives in Sweden, thanked his support team from Highland Fling Bungee, "who have brought me their energy that's kept me going until the end." He said he was surprised how quickly he beat Heard's record. "It was our objective to go high, but not that high," he said. "We knew what we could do, but we never trained that much or for that long." Still, "we had the mindset."

He averaged a jump roughly every two minutes in the end. He said the only challenge was the "expected" cold and intermittent rain. Bungee jumping holds a special place in Dibon's heart, having helped him overcome "an immense fear of heights" that lasted into his 30s, the Scotsman reports. His first jump was 11 years ago. He's been planning for this record attempt for the last five years.