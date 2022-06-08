(Newser) – It's been reported that Black Panther actor Michael B. Jordan and Lori B. Harvey have called it quits after more than a year of dating, and they're both apparently taking it hard. A source tells People that they "are both completely heartbroken" and "still love each other," despite the split. Harvey, 25, also seems to have gotten rid of all signs of Jordan, 35, on her Instagram feed, though Jordan still has photos of her on his own, including one from February he captioned: "I love her." The source tells People that "Michael matured a lot over the course of their relationship and was ready to commit for the long term," but another source says Harvey "wasn't ready to commit" and that the couple "realized that they weren't on the same page" when it came to their relationship.

Harvey, a model, is the stepdaughter of comedian and Family Feud host Steve Harvey, who on his Monday radio show weighed in on the apparent breakup. "I'm Team Lori, one thousand percent," he said, per CNN. He also didn't seem to have hard feelings against Jordan. "Things happen," he noted. "As long as you don't put your hands on my daughter, I don't give a damn what you do."

Marjorie Harvey, Lori's mother, may not be feeling as much goodwill toward Jordan. E! News reports that Marjorie Harvey shared a "cryptic" video message from actress Jenifer Lewis in an Instagram story just a couple of days after news of the split emerged. "You sit in s--t too long, it stops smelling," Lewis said in the short clip. "So come the f--- outta there."