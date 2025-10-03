Judge Gives Sean Combs Prison 'to Send a Message'

Disgraced hip-hop mogul Sean Combs was sentenced in federal court on Friday to more than four years in prison for prostitution-related offenses, a term the judge said is intended to "send a message to abusers and victims alike that exploitation and violence against women is met with real accountability." Even with time served, Combs could be behind bars until late 2028, the New York Times reports. In his Manhattan courtroom, Judge Arun Subramanian told the women who testified, "I am proud of you for coming to the court to tell the world what really happened."

"I beg your honor for mercy," Combs said, his voice shaking, during a 12-minute address on Friday. "No matter what anybody says, I know that I'm truly sorry for it all," he added while describing his actions as "disgusting, shameful and sick." But the judge said he wasn't convinced that Combs wouldn't commit similar crimes again if he were released now, per the AP. Prosecutors had sought a sentence of 11 years, three months. The defense argued for no more than 14 months, including time served. Subramanian came in at four years, two months, plus five years of supervised release and $500,000 fine, the largest amount possible.

Combs looked straight ahead, largely expressionless, in court as the judge scolded him for his treatment of women. He called on Combs to take responsibility for his actions while serving his sentence. "You will have a chance to show your children and the world what real accountability, change and healing" can look like, Subramanian said.