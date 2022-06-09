Brothers, 11 and 14, Accused of Stealing 22 Guns

(Newser) – Police in Cape Coral, Florida, say a 14-year-old boy broke into a gun shop and stole 22 guns with an even younger accomplice—his 11-year-old brother. Cape Coral Police Department spokeswoman Sgt. Julie Green says the boys were arrested after they broke into the Guns 4 Less store and ransacked it around 3am Wednesday, the News-Press reports. "Both juveniles ran from the business armed with multiple handguns, ammunition, magazines, and long guns," Green told reporters.

"Due to the weight of the multiple guns and ammunition stolen, the juveniles dropped the guns and fled on foot in separate directions," Green said. She said the boys visited the store Tuesday afternoon to look around and were asked to leave. Green said the older boy was already on probation for offenses including robbery with a weapon and burglary, and had previously been arrested for "making threats of harm with a weapon to another juvenile through social media."

At a court appearance Thursday morning, an arraignment date was set for July 5, WINK reports. The brothers will be held in secure detention for 21 days and are banned from having unsupervised contact with each other. "The arrests prevented a possible critical incident that could have stemmed from these guns being in the wrong hands," Green said. She said the boys tried to cut power to the store before the burglary and investigators believe they are linked to other thefts in the area.