Rebel Wilson Is Dating Her 'Disney Princess'

'I thought I was searching for a Disney Prince,' she says
By Rob Quinn,  Newser Staff
Posted Jun 10, 2022 10:15 AM CDT
Rebel Wilson Finds Her 'Disney Princess'
Rebel Wilson, a cast member in the Netflix film "Senior Year," poses at the premiere of the film, Tuesday, May 10, 2022, at the London Hotel in West Hollywood, Calif.   (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)

(Newser) – Rebel Wilson says she's found happiness in a relationship with another woman. "I thought I was searching for a Disney Prince… but maybe what I really needed all this time was a Disney Princess," the Aussie star said in an Instagram post Thursday, adding a rainbow emoji. Wilson, who has previously dated men including Anheuser-Busch heir Jacob Busch, revealed that her new partner is Ramona Agruma, founder of LA-based clothing brand Lemon Ve Limon, Yahoo reports.

Friends say the 42-year-old Pitch Perfect star is happier than they've ever seen her. Wilson told People last month that she was in a relationship with somebody she'd been set up with through a mutual friend. "It's great to have someone who feels like an equal partner and be in a healthy relationship," she said. "There were times—I'm not saying with all my exes, they're great—but there were some times that I was probably putting up with that I shouldn't have. So it feels different to be in a really healthy relationship." (Read more Rebel Wilson stories.)

