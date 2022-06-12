Democrats: Justice Department Could Look at Indicting Trump

There's enough evidence, Jan. 6 panel members
By Bob Cronin,  Newser Staff
Posted Jun 12, 2022 5:05 PM CDT
Justice Department Could Act Against Trump, Democrats Say
A video of former President Donald Trump speaking during a rally near the White House on Jan. 6, 2021, is shown in a House committee hearing last week.   (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

(Newser) – Democratic members of the House committee holding hearings on the attack on the Capitol said Sunday there's sufficient evidence for the Justice Department to consider indicting former President Donald Trump. "I would like to see the Justice Department investigate any credible allegation of criminal activity on the part of Donald Trump," said Rep. Adam Schiff, the AP reports. Once the information has been assembled, Schiff said on ABC's This Week, the Justice Department would have to decide whether it can prove a case against Trump "if there's credible evidence, which I think there is."

Rep. Jamie Raskin said he thinks the committee can demonstrate that Trump may have violated several criminal statutes, per the Insider, though he doesn't want to pressure Attorney General Merrick Garland. "I think that he knows, his staff knows, the US attorneys know, what's at stake here," Raskin said on CNN's State of the Union. "They know the importance of it, but I think they are rightfully paying close attention to precedent in history as well, as the facts of this case." No president or former president has ever been indicted. (Read more Capitol attack stories.)

We use cookies. By Clicking "OK" or any content on this site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. Read more in our privacy policy.
Get the news faster.
Tap to install our app.
X
Install the Newser News app
in two easy steps:
1. Tap in your navigation bar.
2. Tap to Add to Home Screen.

X