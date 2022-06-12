Democrats: Justice Department Could Look at Indicting Trump

(Newser) – Democratic members of the House committee holding hearings on the attack on the Capitol said Sunday there's sufficient evidence for the Justice Department to consider indicting former President Donald Trump. "I would like to see the Justice Department investigate any credible allegation of criminal activity on the part of Donald Trump," said Rep. Adam Schiff, the AP reports. Once the information has been assembled, Schiff said on ABC's This Week, the Justice Department would have to decide whether it can prove a case against Trump "if there's credible evidence, which I think there is."

Rep. Jamie Raskin said he thinks the committee can demonstrate that Trump may have violated several criminal statutes, per the Insider, though he doesn't want to pressure Attorney General Merrick Garland. "I think that he knows, his staff knows, the US attorneys know, what's at stake here," Raskin said on CNN's State of the Union. "They know the importance of it, but I think they are rightfully paying close attention to precedent in history as well, as the facts of this case." No president or former president has ever been indicted. (Read more Capitol attack stories.)