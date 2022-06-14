Kim Kardashian May Have Damaged the Marilyn Dress

(Newser) – Kim Kardashian tempted fate when she borrowed the dress of all dresses—the one worn by Marilyn Monroe to serenade JFK—when she attended a Met gala in May. Now, the Marilyn Monroe Collection is accusing her of damaging the $4.8 million dress, reports Jezebel. The group posted photos that appear to show "stretched and buckled fabric" and missing crystals, per the Guardian. The images have gone viral, but so far neither Kardashian nor the Ripley’s Believe It Or Not! museum in Florida where the dress is permanently housed have addressed the accusation.

Kardashian—who previously said she had to quickly shed 16 pounds to fit into the dress—wore it only on the red carpet, then switched into a replica. “So much for keeping ‘the integrity of the dress and the preservation,’” wrote the Marilyn Monroe Collection in its post, referring to a statement put out by the museum back when it agreed to the loan and promised the garment would stay safe. (Read more Kim Kardashian stories.)