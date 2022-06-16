Focus Shifts to Pence as Jan. 6 Hearings Resume

(Newser) – Day Three of the Jan. 6 hearings is underway, with the focus expected to be squarely on Mike Pence. Specifically, on the pressure former President Trump placed on him to prevent the election results from being certified, and the vice president's refusal to do so. During the Capitol breach, rioters famously chanted "Hang Mike Pence," and the vice president was evacuated from the Senate floor to his ceremonial office nearby.

"Thanks in part to Mike Pence, our democracy withstood Donald Trump's scheme and the violence of Jan. 6," said panel chair Bennie Thompson at the outset of the day's hearing at 1pm Eastern. Photo: ABC News has obtained a photo of Pence and his family—wife Karen, brother Rep. Greg Pence, and daughter Charlotte—taking refuge in the VP's ceremonial office. In the image, Karen Pence is drawing curtains to shield them from the view of rioters.