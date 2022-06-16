Subway Rider Killed After Pants Get Snagged in Door

(Newser) – A rider on the New York City subway is dead after a freak accident Wednesday night—his pants got snagged in the doors of the train, reports the Daily News. Police say 37-year-old Marcus Bryant was getting off a train at a Brooklyn station when his pants, and possibly his foot, got stuck in the door, per New York's ABC and NBC stations. The train dragged Bryant across the platform until he was thrown onto the tracks shortly before another train arrived, reports the New York Times.

It wasn't immediately clear whether that second train hit him—reports differ on that—but Bryant died later at the hospital with severe injuries. The Daily News notes that various protocols are in place to prevent such a thing from happening: For one thing, subway conductors who sit in the middle of trains and operate the doors are supposed to get an all-clear from light indicators when it's safe to start moving. They're also supposed to poke their heads out their cab windows to check for passengers who might be entangled.