Texas Republicans Give Their Senator an Earful

GOP's John Cornyn is loudly booed at state convention for taking part in talks on gun safety
By John Johnson,  Newser Staff
Posted Jun 19, 2022 8:40 AM CDT
Sen. John Cornyn, R-Texas, walks on Capitol Hill in Washington, Thursday, June 9, 2022.   (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

(Newser) – Texas Republicans wrapped up their annual convention this weekend, and they made clear they're in no mood to compromise on guns or other hot-button issues. That became clear when longtime GOP Sen. John Cornyn addressed the convention and was roundly booed, reports the Texas Tribune. See video here via CNN. Those in attendance were unhappy that Cornyn is taking part in bipartisan talks in Washington on gun safety, though he attempted to make the case that he's staking out a hard line. Two points of his:

  • “We fought and kept President Biden’s gun-grabbing wish list off the table,” Cornyn said, per the Dallas Morning News. "Democrats push for an assault weapons ban. I said ‘no.’ They tried to get a new three-week mandatory wait period for all gun purchases. I said ‘no.’ Universal background checks, magazine bans, licensing requirements. The list goes on and on and on. And I said ‘no, no, 1,000 times no.’”

  • “I will not, under any circumstances, support new restrictions for law abiding gun owners,” Cornyn said. “That will always be my red line. And despite what some of you may have heard, the framework that we are working on is consistent with that red line.”
However, the boos continued to rain down. On other topics, convention-goers voted on measures declaring that President Biden “was not legitimately elected” and labeling homosexuality “an abnormal lifestyle choice." The results must still be certified in Austin, but both are believed to have passed, per the Tribune. (Read more John Cornyn stories.)

