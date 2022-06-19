Texas Republicans Give Their Senator an Earful

(Newser) – Texas Republicans wrapped up their annual convention this weekend, and they made clear they're in no mood to compromise on guns or other hot-button issues. That became clear when longtime GOP Sen. John Cornyn addressed the convention and was roundly booed, reports the Texas Tribune. See video here via CNN. Those in attendance were unhappy that Cornyn is taking part in bipartisan talks in Washington on gun safety, though he attempted to make the case that he's staking out a hard line. Two points of his:

“We fought and kept President Biden’s gun-grabbing wish list off the table,” Cornyn said, per the Dallas Morning News. "Democrats push for an assault weapons ban. I said ‘no.’ They tried to get a new three-week mandatory wait period for all gun purchases. I said ‘no.’ Universal background checks, magazine bans, licensing requirements. The list goes on and on and on. And I said ‘no, no, 1,000 times no.’”

“I will not, under any circumstances, support new restrictions for law abiding gun owners,” Cornyn said. “That will always be my red line. And despite what some of you may have heard, the framework that we are working on is consistent with that red line.”