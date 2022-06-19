Hillary Clinton Has Stark View of 2024 Election

(Newser) – Hillary Clinton gave an interview to the UK's Financial Times in which she urged Democrats to avoid divisive issues ahead of the 2024 election because the only thing that matters is victory:

Main point: "We are standing on the precipice of losing our democracy, and everything that everybody else cares about then goes out the window," she said, per Insider. "Look, the most important thing is to win the next election. The alternative is so frightening that whatever does not help you win should not be a priority."

"We are standing on the precipice of losing our democracy, and everything that everybody else cares about then goes out the window," she said, per Insider. "Look, the most important thing is to win the next election. The alternative is so frightening that whatever does not help you win should not be a priority." An example: Clinton talked in particular about the "defund the police" movement. Yes, "you need accountable measures," she said. "But you also need policing. It doesn't even pass the common-sense politics test not to believe that." She added, per the Hill: "Some positions are so extreme on both the right and the left that they retreat to their corners. ... Politics should be the art of addition not subtraction."