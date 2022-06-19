Politics / Hillary Clinton Hillary Clinton Has Stark View of 2024 Election 'We are standing on the precipice of losing our democracy' By John Johnson, Newser Staff Posted Jun 19, 2022 9:50 AM CDT Copied Hillary Clinton speaks during the New York State Democratic Convention on Feb. 17, 2022. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File) (Newser) – Hillary Clinton gave an interview to the UK's Financial Times in which she urged Democrats to avoid divisive issues ahead of the 2024 election because the only thing that matters is victory: Main point: "We are standing on the precipice of losing our democracy, and everything that everybody else cares about then goes out the window," she said, per Insider. "Look, the most important thing is to win the next election. The alternative is so frightening that whatever does not help you win should not be a priority." An example: Clinton talked in particular about the "defund the police" movement. Yes, "you need accountable measures," she said. "But you also need policing. It doesn't even pass the common-sense politics test not to believe that." She added, per the Hill: "Some positions are so extreme on both the right and the left that they retreat to their corners. ... Politics should be the art of addition not subtraction." A firm 'no': Asked if she would consider running for president again, Clinton had a quick response. "No, out of the question," she said, per Fox News. "First of all, I expect (President) Biden to run. He certainly intends to run. It would be very disruptive to challenge that." The Washington Post reports that Biden's team is considering an official announcement in spring 2023. Trump: "I think if he can he’s going to run again," Clinton said of former President Trump. "Follow the money with Trump—he’s raised about $130 million sitting in his bank account that he used to travel around, to fund organising against elections. ... I don’t know who will challenge him in the Republican primary." (Read more Hillary Clinton stories.)