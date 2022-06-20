2 Dead, 5 Hurt After Drive-By Shooting at Family BBQ

(Newser) – An early Father's Day barbecue in San Antonio, Texas, turned deadly Saturday night when a drive-by shooting took place as barbecue guests were gathered in the front yard of a home. Two men, ages 45 and 46, were killed; five others, ages 19 to 44, were injured, KSAT reports. About 20 to 30 rounds were fired from a dark-colored SUV around 10:15pm, and authorities are still searching for the suspects. Six children were at the barbecue, but none were in the yard when the shooting took place, USA Today reports.

"I did hear some of the kids screaming, 'that's my dad, that's my dad' and the mom came over and it was just chaos," a neighbor tells Fox San Antonio. "One of the dad's laying down, you know, I mean it's just, this is a day that they're never going to forget." Authorities do not yet have details on either the suspects or the vehicle, but they say they are working on "a couple of theories" as to a possible motive. Police were sent to the same address for a report of "deadly conduct" last month, Fox News reports, but authorities did not elaborate on what transpired during that incident. (Read more Texas stories.)