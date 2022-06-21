Trump Slams McCarthy's Failure to Appoint Anyone to January 6 Committee

(Newser) – In protest over House Speaker Nancy Pelosi rejecting two of them, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy withdrew all his picks from the panel investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol riot, leaving only anti-Trump Republicans as the GOP members of the committee. How does Donald Trump feel about that decision? Not great. "This committee, it was a bad decision not to have representation on that committee,” Trump told Wayne Allyn Root in a recent interview cited by Mediaite and CNN. “That was a very, very foolish decision because they try to pretend like they’re legit, and only when you get into the inner workings you say ‘what kind of a thing is this?’ Just a one-sided witch hunt.”

At one point, Root said Trump endorsed McCarthy for Speaker of the House should the Republicans take the majority, and Trump interrupted, "No, I haven't. No, I haven't. No, I haven't endorsed anyone for Speaker." Trump has been railing against the Jan. 6 panel quite a bit (he also released a 12-page statement on the matter). It holds its next hearing Tuesday, CBS News reports, and Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger is expected to appear as the committee focuses on Trump's alleged attempts to pressure various state election officials in the wake of the 2020 presidential election.