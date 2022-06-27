State's Only Abortion Clinic Is Moving to the Next State

(Newser) – The Red River Women's Clinic, long the the only abortion clinic in North Dakota, is moving to the other side of the Red River in response to the Supreme Court's reversal of Roe v. Wade. The clinic, which is moving a few miles away to Moorhead, Minnesota, raised more than $650,000 in three days after launching a GoFundMe fundraiser, KVRR reports. North Dakota has a "trigger law," passed by the state legislature in 2007, that will ban abortions in the state 30 days after the state attorney general certifies the SCOTUS ruling, but abortion will remain legal in Minnesota, reports Fox. The clinic also serves part of South Dakota, which has a similar trigger law.

Tammi Kromenaker, the clinic's director, says the SCOTUS ruling was "devastating" despite it having been leaked in advance. "Unreal. Unbelievable," she tells InForum. "It's vicious. But to see it become reality is still a shock." Clinic founder Jane Bovard, who opened North Dakota's first abortion clinic in 1981, says that when the Red River clinic was opened in 1998, they chose the name because they wanted to be able to keep the same identity if they were forced to move across the river. (Read more abortion stories.)