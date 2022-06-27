Celebrity Son, 10, Has a Very Celebrity Accident

(Newser) – Celebrities are just like the rest of us—every once in a while their young kids back a Lamborghini into a BMW. It seems that 10-year-old Samuel Garner Affleck, son of Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner, got behind the wheel of the Lambo with dad's permission at a luxury rental dealership in Los Angeles over the weekend, reports TMZ.

"The car ended up reversing into another parked car," a source tells People, and TMZ has the photos to back that up. Fortunately, Samuel wasn't injured, and damage appears to be minimal. "You could tell that Ben very much regretted letting Sam get into the driver's seat," says the People source. "He seemed upset." Along with his son, Affleck was there with fiancee Jennifer Lopez. (Read more Ben Affleck stories.)