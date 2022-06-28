(Newser) – Russia on Tuesday announced it was banning the wife and daughter of President Biden from entering the country, in response to widening sanctions against Russia. The nation's Foreign Ministry said 25 names were being added to the country's "stop list," including Biden's wife Jill and daughter Ashley, per the AP. It also banned entry to four senators whom it identified as "responsible for the formation of the [US] Russophobic course": Republicans Mitch McConnell, Susan Collins, and Ben Sasse, as well as Democrat Kirsten Gillibrand.

The list also includes prominent academics such as Francis Fukuyama, noted for his book The End of History and the Last Man, which posited that the spread of liberal democracies could mark the ultimate development of society. "It just goes to show you that the Russian capacity for these kinds of cynical moves is basically bottomless," national security adviser Jake Sullivan said at a press briefing Tuesday, per Axios. "It probably shouldn't come as a surprise to any of us that they would do something like this."