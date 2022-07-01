After Hearing, Alleged Killer of CEO Asks to Order Pizza

(Newser) – A motive may have been established in the shocking murder of a nonprofit CEO at his Virginia home. According to court documents seen by Fox, the man accused of killing Gret Glyer is Glyer's wife's ex-boyfriend and had been seeking to reconnect with her. Court documents state that the suspect, Joshua Daniel Danehower, entered the Fairfax home through an unlocked back door in the early hours of June 24 and fired 10 shots at Glyer as he slept next to wife Heather Glyer, hitting him six times in the head and twice in the neck. Heather Glyer and the couple's two young children were unharmed.

The suspect "had been regularly reaching out to the victim’s wife, his ex-girlfriend, whom he wanted to reconnect with," a bail detention letter states. Police earlier described Danehower as an acquaintance of the family. Gret and Heather Glyer had been married since 2018 and it's not clear when—or even if—she dated Danehower. "Gret's killer is suffering from a severe mental illness," a source close to Glyer's family tells Fox 5. "He was deluded into thinking that there was a romantic relationship, when no such relationship ever existed."

Danehower, 33, was arrested Tuesday at Dulles International Airport, where he had been working for FedEx for around a month. The Glyers and Danehowers attended the same Anglican church, where the pastor says, "Our hearts are broken, confused and even angry," per NBC Washington. Danehower is being held without bond. "Given the brutal manner of the alleged murder and the behavior of the defendant towards the victim's wife, no pre-trial conditions could ensure the safety of the public," bail hearing documents state. The documents also say Danehower asked if he could order a pizza after the hearing, showing he wasn't "taking the situation seriously in the slightest."