Chuck Schumer Has COVID

Senate majority leader experiencing very mild symptoms
By Newser Editors and Wire Services
Posted Jul 11, 2022 12:00 AM CDT
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., speaks with reporters at the Capitol in Washington on June 22, 2022.   (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)

(Newser) – Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer has tested positive for COVID-19 and reports experiencing very mild symptoms, his spokesman said Sunday night. Schumer, 71, is fully vaccinated and has received two booster shots, spokesman Justin Goodman said in a statement cited by the AP. The New York Democrat will follow federal health guidelines and quarantine this week while working remotely, Goodman said. “Anyone who knows Leader Schumer knows that even if he’s not physically in the Capitol, through virtual meetings and his trademark flip phone he will continue with his robust schedule and remain in near constant contact with his colleagues,” Goodman said. (Read more Chuck Schumer stories.)

