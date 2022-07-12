Here Are Your New Emmy Nominees

(Newser) – Succession received a leading 25 Emmy nominations Tuesday, but the satirical drama about the rich and ruthless has a landmark rival in Squid Game, the first non-English language series to vie for television’s top honor. The South Korea-set drama in which the poor are fodder for brutal games earned a best-drama nomination and 13 other bids. Ted Lasso was the top comedy series nominee with 20 bids and has the chance to earn its second consecutive best comedy trophy. The Emmy ceremony is set for Sept. 12 and will air on NBC, with a host yet to be announced. A partial list, per the AP:

Best drama series: Better Call Saul; Euphoria; Ozark; Severance; Squid Game; Stranger Things; Succession; Yellowjackets.

Better Call Saul; Euphoria; Ozark; Severance; Squid Game; Stranger Things; Succession; Yellowjackets. Best comedy series: Abbott Elementary; Barry; Curb Your Enthusiasm; Hacks; The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel; Only Murders in the Building; Ted Lasso; What We Do in the Shadows.

Abbott Elementary; Barry; Curb Your Enthusiasm; Hacks; The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel; Only Murders in the Building; Ted Lasso; What We Do in the Shadows. Best comedy series actress: Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel; Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary; Kaley Cuoco, The Flight Attendant; Elle Fanning, The Great; Issa Rae, Insecure; Jean Smart, Hacks.

Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel; Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary; Kaley Cuoco, The Flight Attendant; Elle Fanning, The Great; Issa Rae, Insecure; Jean Smart, Hacks. Best comedy series actor: Donald Glover, Atlanta; Bill Hader, Barry; Nicholas Holt, The Great; Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso; Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building; Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building.

Donald Glover, Atlanta; Bill Hader, Barry; Nicholas Holt, The Great; Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso; Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building; Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building. Best drama series actress: Jodie Comer, Killing Eve; Laura Linney, Ozark; Melanie Lynskey, Yellowjackets; Sandra Oh, Killing Eve; Reese Witherspoon, The Morning Show; and Zendaya, Euphoria.

Jodie Comer, Killing Eve; Laura Linney, Ozark; Melanie Lynskey, Yellowjackets; Sandra Oh, Killing Eve; Reese Witherspoon, The Morning Show; and Zendaya, Euphoria. Best drama series actor: Jason Bateman, Ozark; Brian Cox, Succession; Lee Jung-jae, Squid Game; Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul; Adam Scott, Severance; and Jeremy Strong, Succession.

Jason Bateman, Ozark; Brian Cox, Succession; Lee Jung-jae, Squid Game; Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul; Adam Scott, Severance; and Jeremy Strong, Succession. Best limited series: Dopesick; The Dropout; Inventing Anna; The White Lotus; Pam & Tommy.

Dopesick; The Dropout; Inventing Anna; The White Lotus; Pam & Tommy. Variety talk series: The Daily Show with Trevor Noah; Jimmy Kimmel Live; Last Week Tonight with John Oliver; Late Night with Seth Meyers; and The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.