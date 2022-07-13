Week After Man, 3 Kids Went Missing, Bodies Found in Pond

(Newser) – The bodies of a father and his kids who went missing last week after leaving for a planned fishing trip have been found in an Indianapolis pond along with a submerged car, authorities said Wednesday. The Indianapolis Star reports the bodies were identified as belonging to Kyle Moorman, 27, and his children. The causes and manners of their deaths are pending. Moorman had been missing since July 6, when he left to go to his brother's house with plans to go night fishing at the pond with his children: 1-year-old Kyran Holland, 2-year-old Kyannah Holland, and 5-year-old Kyle Moorman II.

Moorman was last heard from around 11pm on July 6. Mariah Moorman said her brother's phone last pinged near the pond about 12:40am on July 7. "As far as we know, he was coming out here to go fishing," she said Monday. "That's what he told my sister. It's not odd. He does it all the time. They go night fishing a lot." Officers were dispatched Tuesday night to the pond following a report of a dead person in the water, and police said the man was pronounced dead at the scene. A dive team found a vehicle in the water, and the bodies of three children were inside, police said.

Family and friends of the Moormans had offered a $10,000 reward for information leading to their whereabouts. They had searched the pond and the surrounding area for days and were joined Tuesday by a private helicopter and volunteers with a personal boat, the Star reported. Earlier this week, police said officers searched the area and other locations on foot and using drones. But William Muse, a relative of Kyle Moorman's mother, said Tuesday that the family was frustrated investigators didn't search the pond sooner after the reported disappearance.