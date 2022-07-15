Dave Coulier's Reaction to 'You Oughta Know' Was: Oh No

(Newser) – Dave Coulier wasn't prepared to hear his life in song. But then "You Oughta Know," a scathing hit about a cheating ex, came on the radio while he was driving in Detroit shortly after its release in 1995. His first thought was, "This is a really cool hook," Coulier said Monday in an interview on Sirius XM, USA Today reports. His next reaction was that the singer, whose voice he didn't recognize at first, was good. After hearing more of the song, the actor thought: "Ooh, oh no. Oh, I can't be this guy." He stopped at a record store, bought the CD, and parked on the street to listen to the album.

It seemed he was that guy. Coulier and Alanis Morissette had dated while she was writing the album. "There was a lot of familiar stuff in there that her and I had talked about," he said, such as jokes about dead fish handshakes; one line is "Your shake is like a fish." More concerning was his realization that "I may have really hurt this woman." He brought the issue up when they reconnected years later. "I said, 'What do you want me to say when people ask me about this relationship?' And she said, 'You can say whatever you want.' So she was really sweet about it," the Full House star said.

Coulier gave another example of Morissette's kindness. When his sister was dying of cancer in Detroit, the singer drove from Toronto, with guitar, to sing to her in the hospital, per Today. "That’s the kind of human being she is," Coulier said. "So I've never had anything bad to say about her. She's lovely." Morissette has never confirmed that she was singing about Coulier on the album, Jagged Little Pill, which sold 16 million copies in the US and was made into a musical. Other people have recognized themselves in the lyrics, which Morissette said she finds interesting. In 2019, she said, "I don't know if you want to take credit for being the person I wrote 'You Oughta Know' about." (Read more Dave Coulier stories.)