After Cargo Plane Crash in Greece, a Toxic Smell

(Newser) – Experts were poised to investigate the site of a plane crash in northern Greece Sunday to determine whether any dangerous chemicals or explosive cargo remains. The An-12 military cargo plane smashed into fields between two villages late Saturday, per the AP. Local residents reported seeing a fireball and hearing explosions for two hours after the crash, which killed all eight crew members. Firefighters who rushed to the scene in the night were prevented from reaching the crash site by smoke and an intense smell they feared might be toxic.

Serbian Defense Minister Nebojsa Stefanovic said Sunday the plane was carrying 11.5 tons of Serbian-made mortar ammunition—including land mines—to Bangladesh, which was the buyer, per the BBC. It had taken off from the Serbian city of Nis and had been due to make a stopover in Amman, Jordan. Nearby residents were told to keep their windows shut all night, not to leave their homes, and to wear masks. Authorities said they did not know if there were dangerous chemicals on the plane, including those contained in batteries. A special army unit that looks for nuclear, biological, and chemical substances was en route.

The plane was operated by Ukrainian cargo carrier Meridian, and the Ukrainian consul in Thessaloniki, who has arrived at the crash site, told local officials that the crew were all Ukrainian. “This flight had all necessary permissions in accordance with international regulations,” Stefanovic said. Drone footage shows that small fragments are all that is left from the plane. The mayor of the municipality of Paggaio, to which the two villages close to the crash belong, has banned vehicle movement on nearby roads.