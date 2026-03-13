Dutch Cops Investigate Synagogue Fire as Arson

A fire erupted at the entrance to a synagogue in the Dutch port city of Rotterdam early Friday morning and police said they were treating it as arson. The blaze that started around 3:40am died down quickly and nobody was injured, police said in a message on X that called for witnesses to come forward. There were no immediate arrests, reports the AP. Lawmakers and Jewish organizations condemned what they called an antisemitic attack. "This is the physical manifestation of antisemitism: after words and threats, actions now follow," Chanan Hertzberger, the chairman of the Central Jewish Council, said. "Antisemitism is no longer a fringe phenomenon in the Netherlands; it is manifesting itself increasingly brazenly. Now even right up to the doors of our houses of worship," Hertzberger added.