French Official's 'Those People' Remark Doesn't Land Well

(Newser) – Pressure is mounting on a French government minister to quit over comments stigmatizing homosexuality and LGBTQ people, in the latest challenge to President Emmanuel Macron’s leadership. The remarks by Caroline Cayeux have hurt and angered many—including her colleagues—and prompted broader discussion around persistent discriminatory attitudes by people in power, per the AP. More than 100 prominent figures published an appeal Sunday in the newspaper Journal du dimanche questioning why she's still in government. Signatories included parliament members, senior officials, an Olympic medalist, doctors, artists, an ex-prime minister, a former top Macron adviser, and others from within Macron's centrist political camp.

Cayeux was asked in an interview this week about her opposition to France’s 2013 law authorizing gay marriage and adoption, and comments at the time saying they were “against nature.” Speaking to broadcaster Public Senat, she said that “I maintain my remarks," adding: "I always said that if the law were voted, I would apply it. I have a lot of friends among all those people, and I’m being targeted by an unfair trial. This upsets me.” The remarks sticking by her original sentiment—and the reference to "those people"—provoked calls for her resignation, and a legal complaint was filed against her for public insult.

Cayeux then tweeted her regrets, saying her words were “inappropriate," and sent a letter to anti-discrimination groups to apologize. She told newspaper Le Parisien that the comments “do not at all reflect my views." The issue has divided the government at a time when Macron is politically weakened after losing his majority in parliament. Transport Minister Clément Beaune, who is gay, called Cayeux's comments “extremely hurtful.” Government spokesman Olivier Veran called them out of touch with the times. Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne said Cayeux’s remarks were “clumsy” but welcomed her apology, and said Cayeux would be “vigilant” going forward to support the fight against anti-LGBTQ discrimination.