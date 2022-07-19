Cops: They Didn't Thank Him for Holding the Door. So He Pulled a Gun

(Newser)
–
Joshua Murray held the door for two women at a Family Dollar store in Connecticut Saturday afternoon and got upset, customers say, when they didn't thank him. Really upset: Murray, 25, is accused of brandishing a gun in his anger and pointing it at multiple customers, the New Haven Register and NBC Connecticut report. Hamden police officers arrested Murray near the business, and they say he interfered with them while they took him into custody. He is charged with carrying a pistol without a permit, a felony, plus misdemeanor charges of interfering with an officer and two counts of second-degree breach of peace. No one was injured in the incident. (Read more weird crimes stories.)