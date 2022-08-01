Video Shows Wild Hit-and-Run Allegedly Involving Councilwoman

(Newser) – Some are calling for a New Jersey city councilwoman to resign after she was caught on camera allegedly running into a cyclist and then driving away, though the story is a bit more complicated than that. Jersey City Councilwoman Amy DeGise allegedly struck the cyclist, who is recovering, just before 8am on July 19 and didn't report the incident until six hours later, NJ.com reports. Traffic camera video caught the incident from both sides of the intersection. The details:

The cyclist's story: Andrew Black was picking up a delivery order for his Uber Eats job when he was struck. He initially told media outlets the light was green for him and he had the right-of-way, but authorities later contradicted that account, Fox News reports, and video shows the light was red for him when he entered the intersection. It also shows him getting up and walking to the sidewalk after being struck. He tells HudPost he hit and then rolled over the car's hood, but other than deep bruising, did not suffer any major injuries. He does say he's suffering from anxiety and PTSD, however.