3rd Woman Accuses Body Positivity Campaign of Stealing Her Photo

(Newser) – Add yet another woman to the list of people not happy with a Spanish campaign advocating for body positivity. Juliet FitzPatrick, a cancer survivor, says she believes her photo may have been used in the campaign without her permission. She tells the BBC the face on one of the pictures may be her, but the body is not—it shows a woman with one breast, whereas FitzPatrick had a double mastectomy. The photographer who took the photo of FitzPatrick in question suspects someone went through her gallery and "pieced ... together" FitzPatrick's face with someone else's body.

The news comes after a model complained that her picture was used without permission, and following that, another model came forward to say that not only had her picture been used without permission, but her prosthetic leg had been edited out of it, the BBC reports. Following those two complaints, the artist who created the campaign said, "Given the—justified—controversy over the image rights in the illustration, I have decided that the best way to make amends for the damages that may have resulted from my actions is to share out the money I received for the work and give equal parts to the people in the poster." The Spanish government has yet to respond.