Seeking Sun and Surf? These US Beach Towns Won't Break the Bank

(Newser) – Dreaming of a home near the ocean? A new assessment by PropertyShark susses out the most affordable beach towns and cities in the US. The site calculated median price per square foot to crown Port Arthur, Texas, as the champ. Generally, locales in Texas, Mississippi, and Florida dominated the top 25. Here are the top 10:

Port Arthur, Texas, $65 per square foot; median sale price, $87,235 Pascagoula, Miss., $66; $123,981 Laguna Heights, Texas, $88; $162,718 Gautier, Miss., $92; $171,687 Gulfport, Miss., $94; $183,158 (tie) Mobile, Ala., $102; $180,920 (tie) Corpus Christi, Texas, $102; $219,032 Port Richey, Fla., $104; $192,900 Brunswick, Ga., $105; $216,442 Bowers, Del., $107; $223,085