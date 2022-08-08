Seeking Sun and Surf? These US Beach Towns Won't Break the Bank

(Newser)
–
Dreaming of a home near the ocean? A new assessment by PropertyShark susses out the most affordable beach towns and cities in the US. The site calculated median price per square foot to crown Port Arthur, Texas, as the champ. Generally, locales in Texas, Mississippi, and Florida dominated the top 25. Here are the top 10:
- Port Arthur, Texas, $65 per square foot; median sale price, $87,235
- Pascagoula, Miss., $66; $123,981
- Laguna Heights, Texas, $88; $162,718
- Gautier, Miss., $92; $171,687
- Gulfport, Miss., $94; $183,158
- (tie) Mobile, Ala., $102; $180,920
- (tie) Corpus Christi, Texas, $102; $219,032
- Port Richey, Fla., $104; $192,900
- Brunswick, Ga., $105; $216,442
- Bowers, Del., $107; $223,085
See the full rankings
. (Or check out other lists
.)