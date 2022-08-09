His Songwriting Resume Is Astonishing

Lamont Dozier, who helped write some of Motown's biggest hits, dies at 81
By Newser Editors and Wire Services
Posted Aug 9, 2022 10:45 AM CDT

(Newser) – Lamont Dozier, the middle name of the celebrated Holland-Dozier-Holland team that wrote and produced dozens of hits and helped make Motown an essential record company of the 1960s and beyond, has died at age 81, per the AP. In Motown’s historic rise, Holland-Dozier-Holland stood out even compared to such gifted peers as Smokey Robinson, Stevie Wonder, and Barrett Strong. Over a four-year period, 1963-67, Dozier and brothers Brian and Eddie Holland crafted more than 25 top 10 songs and mastered the blend of pop and rhythm and blues that allowed the Detroit label, and founder Berry Gordy, to defy boundaries between Black and white music and rival the Beatles on the airwaves. Dozier’s focus was on melody and arrangements. A sampling of their hits:

Read the full obituary. (Read more obituary stories.)

