Three Friends Hit All 50 States in Five Days

Austin trio claims the fastest time to date
By John Johnson,  Newser Staff
Posted Aug 16, 2022 11:28 AM CDT

(Newser) – Three friends in Austin can boast that they've visited all 50 states—and they have their names in the record book to prove it. The trio of Peter McConville, Pavel (Pasha) Krechetov, and Abdullahi Salah started in Vermont on May 13 and ended in Hawaii exactly five days, 13 hours, and 10 minutes later, reports KXAN. It was all documented on McConville's YouTube channel, then recognized by the All Fifty States Club as the fastest time to date. They shaved about three hours off the previous record.

"Even with all the tiredness and the discomfort, this was definitely one of the best experiences I've ever had," McConville says in the video, per Austonia. They plotted the most efficient driving course they could and rotated drivers to keep moving almost constantly. After hitting the continental 48 states, they went to Alaska and Hawaii by plane. In all, they covered about 7,200 miles and spent $12,000. Guinness World Records, incidentally, stopped recognizing such feats out of concern they'd tempt people to drive dangerously, notes KXAN. McConville's video does indeed record stops for speeding tickets. (Read more strange stuff stories.)

