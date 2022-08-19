Autopsy Reveals Man in Crashed Truck Was Shot

(Newser) – A Texas man was found dead in his black Dodge Ram after it was hit by a Cadillac on Interstate 30 Sunday night. But authorities say it wasn't the crash that killed him. Forth Worth resident Olman Rodriguez, 38, was initially thought to have died in the accident, but an autopsy determined he had been fatally shot, reports the Fort Worth Star-Telegram. Authorities say Rodriguez's truck was disabled in the eastbound lanes in Grand Prairie, around 20 miles east of Fort Worth. The Cadillac driver suffered minor injuries.

"Further investigation into this incident has revealed evidence to support that the deceased was a victim of homicide, unrelated to the vehicle crash," police in Grand Prairie said in a statement. While police haven't ruled out the possibility that Rodriguez was shot by somebody in his vehicle, they suspect he was shot from another vehicle in a possible road-rage attack. Police say Rodriguez was seen "interacting" with another vehicle just before the crash, and they have urged anybody who was on I-30 in the area at the time to contact them, CBS reports.