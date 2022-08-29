Impressive NFL Rookie Shot in Washington

Brian Robinson Jr. expected to start for the Washington Commanders this season
By Newser Editors and Wire Services
Posted Aug 29, 2022 1:22 AM CDT
Impressive NFL Rookie Shot in Washington
Washington Commanders quarterback Sam Howell, right, hands the ball off to running back Brian Robinson (8) during an NFL football practice at Inova Sports Performance Center in Ashburn, Va., Monday, Aug. 22, 2022.   (AP Photo/Luis M. Alvarez)

(Newser) – Washington Commanders rookie running back Brian Robinson Jr. was shot during an attempted robbery or carjacking, the NFL team said Sunday night. The 23-year-old former Alabama player was taken to a hospital with what the team called non-life-threatening injuries, the AP reports. The team said in a statement staff members were with Robinson at the hospital. Coach Ron Rivera said he had been with Robinson. “He is in good spirits and wanted me to thank everyone for their kind words, prayers & support,” Rivera said on Twitter. “He wants his teammates to know he appreciates them all for reaching out and he loves them all & will be back soon doing what he does best.”

DC police reported a shooting in the northeast section of the city and said it was on the lookout for two possible suspects. Robinson, a third-round draft pick, was was expected to start for the Commanders this season. He had been particularly impressive during training camp and preseason games, likely earning the job over incumbent Antonio Gibson. “Brian’s been great," offensive coordinator Scott Turner said recently. “He’s a real serious guy. Football is extremely important to him. He takes a lot of pride in being a physical runner."

