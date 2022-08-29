Louisville Officer Fired After Video Mocking Breonna Taylor Killing

(Newser) – A Louisville corrections officer was fired last week after a video surfaced in which he mocked the police killing of Breonna Taylor in the city, officials say. In what appears to be a satire of a recruitment video for the Louisville Metro Police Department, Turhan Knight allegedly says, "Do you want to kill people and be able to get off for it? Join Louisville Metro Police Department and answer the call. ... Be a part of a great, great police department. Nevermind what happened to Breonna Taylor. We killed that b----." The video was filmed at the Kentucky State Fair, with Knight allegedly joking about the LMPD trying to "repair broken relationships" with the community, the Louisville Courier-Journal reports.

The union president says the union will not appeal the termination, WDRB reports: "The video was absolutely horrible, and there is no place in uniform for anyone that would do something so insensitive. We believe the termination was absolutely justified and was the right decision." Knight says the video was meant as a mocking take on his feelings about LMPD and how "some officers handled past situations," but that he is "deeply remorseful" if he offended Taylor's family. He said he has a close connection to the family of Taylor's boyfriend, Kenneth Walker. Taylor's mother said she was "disgusted" at the video. (Walker recently said he can't wake from the "nightmare" he's been living in since Taylor's death.)